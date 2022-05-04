EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues Earnings Results

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 69,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,079. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.