Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in the United States, Europe, and China. The company's products also include hepatocellular carcinoma blood test; Epi proColon, a liquid biopsy test for detection of colorectal cancer; and Epi BiSKit, a pre-analytical tool, which provides a set of reagents for the preparation of bisulfite-converted DNA.

