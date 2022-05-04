Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $44.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 163,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,928. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

