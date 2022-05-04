Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $15.48 million and $1.19 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001588 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00216615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00451612 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,085.50 or 1.87840969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

