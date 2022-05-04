Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 253,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,872,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average of $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

