Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,339.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,352.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,460.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,225.56 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

