Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 432,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,678,000. Doximity comprises approximately 0.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Doximity by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,574. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

