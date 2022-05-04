ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0268

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $156,986.82 and approximately $1,806.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002981 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 238.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

