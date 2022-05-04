Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

EXEL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 15,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,215. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

