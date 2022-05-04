Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Announces Earnings Results

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share.
Shares of EXPE stock traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $146.86. The stock had a trading volume of 132,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.18. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72.
In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.71.
Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.