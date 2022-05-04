Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Announces Earnings Results

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $146.86. The stock had a trading volume of 132,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.18. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.71.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

