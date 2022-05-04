Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 720,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Exro Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 289,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Exro Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

About Exro Technologies (Get Rating)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.