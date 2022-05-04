Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 720,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of Exro Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 289,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Exro Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.67.
