Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

NYSE EXR traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average of $202.00. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.