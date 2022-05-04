Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.
NYSE EXR traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average of $202.00. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
