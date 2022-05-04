Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,671,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733,117. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

