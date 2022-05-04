FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lowered by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $44,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $202.30. 12,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,990. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.71 and its 200-day moving average is $233.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.