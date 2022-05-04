Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.780-$14.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.85 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.72-$1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,048. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 276.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

