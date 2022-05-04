Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC remained flat at $$9.75 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,748. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

