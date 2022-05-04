Financial Comparison: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and Covalon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 275.77 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.50 Covalon Technologies $15.54 million 2.74 $18.58 million $0.67 2.45

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covalon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -9,190.60% -924.58% -173.69% Covalon Technologies 81.96% 6.91% 3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mitesco and Covalon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mitesco has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Covalon Technologies beats Mitesco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

