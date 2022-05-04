Financial Review: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Star Equity and IMRIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMRIS has a beta of -3.43, suggesting that its stock price is 443% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and IMRIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -2.80% -29.99% -8.20% IMRIS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and IMRIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $106.56 million 0.13 -$2.98 million ($0.80) -1.19 IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IMRIS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Summary

Star Equity beats IMRIS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

IMRIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMRIS, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and market of image guided therapy systems. Its IMRIS Surgical Theatre provides unmatched intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision making and enhance precision in treatment. The company was founded on May 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

