Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fire & Flower in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Fire & Flower’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Shares of TSE FAF opened at C$3.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.86. The company has a market cap of C$122.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of C$3.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.