First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $38,075,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

