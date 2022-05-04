First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,373 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,246,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,956,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,938,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,033,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $76.39.

