First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,737 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.