First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,786 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Moelis & Company worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

