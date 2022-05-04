First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,582 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Pinterest stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

