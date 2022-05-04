First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

