First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

