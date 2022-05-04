First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $10.86 Million Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54.

