First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $11.69 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,312 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

