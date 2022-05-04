First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,870,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.