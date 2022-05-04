First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 118,436 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 489.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 69,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

