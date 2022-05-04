First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,098 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $48,724,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.61.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 125.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

