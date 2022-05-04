First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.03 and a one year high of $158.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.