First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 190,656 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,932,000.

RODM opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $31.96.

