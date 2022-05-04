First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.