First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,712 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,217,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $8,466,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7,995.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

