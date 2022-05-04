First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 848 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $387.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.72 and a one year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.42.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.