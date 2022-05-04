First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 424,258 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

