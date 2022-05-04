First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AIRR opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $47.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,042 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter.

