First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock remained flat at $$12.23 during trading on Wednesday. 1,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

