FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.79 Million

Equities analysts expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to post $637.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.02 million. FirstCash reported sales of $389.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

