Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

FSBC opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $440.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.01.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 483.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

