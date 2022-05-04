Flixxo Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $619,973.35 and approximately $85.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

