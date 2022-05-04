Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. 48,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 73.7% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 343,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 14.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

