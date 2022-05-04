FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. FMC updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in FMC by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

