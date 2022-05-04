Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.70.

TSCO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

