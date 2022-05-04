Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $5,316,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.31. 38,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,743. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

