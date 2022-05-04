Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $335,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. 15,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

