Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $609,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $88,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,908. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

