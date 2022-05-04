Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $622,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 190,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.46. 9,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,113. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.