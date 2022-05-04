Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Glaukos by 12.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,095,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,072. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $92.48.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

